This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the June 3, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Do you find yourself asking, where this year has gone?
Here we are starting the sixth month of this year. We marvel as things are so different this year, than last. Events and gatherings are happening!
Memorial Day celebrations were held in communities once again.
In some cases, we are relearning how great it feels to be gathered as a group again. It is like we are Sleeping Beauty waking after a long sleep!
Did anyone learn any lessons from last year? As a family, for a change, were you not on the run 24/7? Did you enjoy more time around the family dinner table? Now that events are happening once again, will you say no to some events to keep that slower feeling inside?
I, for one, enjoyed some of the down time. Many of you stepped up and sent in photos to the Chief because we all kept our distance in 2020. The quality of images produced on a phone these days is a higher quality than the cameras in the mid to late 1900s could produce. More individuals are becoming great photographers and local correspondences.
Here at the Chief we want to make sure we have photos of all your town celebrations and events in the paper. Instead of us taking every weekend and weekday covering events, we can rely on some of you!
Feel free to contact the office ahead of time and visit with Mona or myself.
Tell us what is going on. We would like to give you some direction on photos we would like to see in the paper. Of course, we can not promise we will publish all the photos taken but as we have learned from gathering Out of the Past stories, the photos are very important.
As everything opens up, the Chief wants to be there for all of our readers. Ask yourself, can you help us with some of that? If so, give us a call.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.