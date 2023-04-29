This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the April 27, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
In any business, you have many balls to juggle for the day; your goal is to keep all of them in the air so nothing falls to the ground. I feel like that most of the days through the week.
At the beginning of the year, a long-standing Chief tradition is Progress. I have been telling our advertisers, “The fourth piece will be historic.” The undertaking we have embarked on with stories of the many communities has been an uphill journey.
We are very grateful for the community leaders that have assisted us. I also know, when it is FINALLY published, we will hear, “You should have had this in it!” We are all prepared for that but please keep in mind, we can only do what we do when individuals say, “Yes,” to interviews and advertisers say, “Yes,” to ads.
With this piece being historic in nature, I feel you, the readers, will pull it out of your paper and keep it around for a while. I really hope so with this one, as we have made the major decision to print it in magazine form.
The publication will feature a brief history of each community, their celebrations and how they are Looking Forward.
We always knew this would be a historic piece. Now, more than ever, we know this will be a keepsake in magazine form.
You will receive a copy of the 32-page magazine with your Chief subscription. The publication date will be in June. Please be patient. I am telling you ahead of time, if you believe that you personally or your business would like additional copies, I will need you to pre-order them. I also want each page proof-read over and over. If you feel you have something to offer us in reading the pages ahead of time, I would appreciate a call.
Right now, we are 75 percent sold on ad space. If you want an ad in his historic issue, please call today!
Since January, this fourth Progress has been thrown back up in the air and, at times, has had much “hang” time. With just a bit of extra work, we hope it can finally be placed on the page and we can get it in your hands.
This Community issue has never been tackled before, especially in magazine form. Soon we will see how this ball finally comes to a rest!
