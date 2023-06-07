Community magazine June 2023

The Custer County Chief is very proud to announce the fourth installment of Progress published this week in magazine form. "Community Our History Our Celebrations How We Look Forward" is included only in subscriber copies as a "Thank You" to our readers. For those wanting more copies or buying the Chief at a newsstand,  "Community" can be purchased at the Chief for $4 a copy. "Community" includes bits of history of Custer County communities, a look at community celebrations and information on how our Custer County towns and villages are looking forward to the future.

Recommended for you