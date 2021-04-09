Nebraska's U.S. Congressman from the Second District was in Broken Bow Thursday (April 8, 2021) to tour a hog barn with Thomas Livestock Company, Inc. and visit with pork producers.
Bacon currently serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, House Committee on Armed Services, and the House Homeland Security Committee. The second district includes the Omaha metro, Douglas County and areas of western Sarpy County.
Bacon said work is underway on the next Farm Bill that is due in two years. "That's the primary reason I am here," he said.
Though he has been to Broken Bow before, Thursday was his first opportunity to tour a barn at TLC, Inc. He said he was "blown away" by the facilities and the quality of care the animals receive.
Topics discussed included bio-security, international trade, immigration and workforce. Read more about Rep. Bacon's visit in the April 15, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
