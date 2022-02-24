Today (02/24/22), Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine:
“I support Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty against Vladimir Putin’s evil and reprehensible invasion. We cannot allow this sort of behavior to go unchecked in the international community, not only because of what it means for Ukraine, but also because of the message it sends other aggressors around the world. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainians, and I stand with them in solidarity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.