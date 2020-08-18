The Broken Bow School Board has approved a contract to build a new preschool.
At Monday evening’s meeting (Aug. 17, 2020), the board approved a $1.899 million contract with Chief Construction of Grand Island to build the pre-school at North Park Elementary. The contract contains a $100,000 contingency which brings the total to $1.999 million.
The new building will be wrap around North Park Elementary on the west, north and east side. Construction is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, 2020 with a completion date of July 1, 2021. The contract carries a $5,000 per day penalty if the building is not finished by July 1, 2021.
Voting for the new pre-school were board members Mary Shaw, Pam Holcomb, Tom Osmond and JR Atkins. Casting the lone nay vote was Gerald Pirnie. Tim Chancellor was absent and excused.
