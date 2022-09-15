Fire

A small cedar tree burns as part of a prescribed burn in Custer County in April, 2019.

 Mona Weatherly

BANNER COUNTY, NEB. —  Incident Commander Tim Grubbs, fire chief for the Banner County Volunteer Fire Department, said crews are making progress on monitoring, maintaining and containing the fire within its current footprint.

“We are estimating containment of the fire at 28 percent and will work to increase that line of black around the perimeter today,” Grubbs said. “We are hopeful we will be able to release some of the air assets this afternoon if all goes well.”

