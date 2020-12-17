Remember last Christmas when your extended family could gather all under one roof for a holiday meal? That might not be the case this Christmas unless you can find a space large enough for everyone to spread out and social distance. When you think about local facilities that not only have the space but also have the expertise of setting up for large groups, think One Box Convention Center.
The convention center has plenty of space for large groups to gather with room to social distance. They can set up tables for individuals households with open areas between tables. It’s a setup that can work for either a family dinner or a business holiday party.
“There is space to spread out and let kids run around, and you don’t have to worry about any setup,” Katie Blaser, manager of the Cobblestone Hotel/ Boarders, said.
As for food, staff can help arrange catering or you can bring in your own. “We are flexible,” Blaser said.
So far, during the pandemic, the convention center has accommodated family gatherings as well as business meetings for people who do not have the room to social distance in their own home or work area. The space can also work well for extended family to gather for a funeral or memorial service. The convention center can also add some decorations or lights. Just give them a call and see what they can do.
An added bonus would be to get rooms at the Cobblestone so family members don’t have to drive home after the party.
If you are looking for a space to hold a holiday gathering, whether it be for family or your business, the Convention Center may be the answer. To inquire about availability and pricing, call the One Box Convention Center at 308-870-0374 or Blaser at 308-767-2060.
