Hot weather care August 2023 Heat Safety NWS

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2023) for parts of western Nebraska while a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday for central Nebraska through Thursday. An excessive Heat Warning affects the eastern part of the state. Maximum heat index values will reach as high as 102 in western and central areas of the state. Broken Bow has a forecast of 102 and 99 for Wednesday and Thursday with heat indices of 103 and 101. Little relief is expected during the night hours as temps will remain warm. Hang on for Friday when temps should fall into the 80s with a chance of temps in the 70s comes Saturday.

Recommended for you