A Heat Advisory remains in effect through Wednesday (Aug. 23, 2023) for parts of western Nebraska while a Heat Advisory remains in effect through Thursday for central Nebraska through Thursday. An excessive Heat Warning affects the eastern part of the state. Maximum heat index values will reach as high as 102 in western and central areas of the state. Broken Bow has a forecast of 102 and 99 for Wednesday and Thursday with heat indices of 103 and 101. Little relief is expected during the night hours as temps will remain warm. Hang on for Friday when temps should fall into the 80s with a chance of temps in the 70s comes Saturday.
featured
Cooler temps on the way; in the meantime, practice heat safety
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Olympian gold medalist speaks at BBPS Best First Day Ever!
- New ambulance stand by fees approved by City Council
- Bow fall sports teams in Aug. 24 issue!
- Ricketts launches 2024 senatorial campaign
- Wyoming man arrested after motorcycle pursuit in Dawes County
- Cooler temps on the way; in the meantime, practice heat safety
- Accident near Anselmo claims one life
- Nebraska Weekly Gas Price Update
Most Popular
Articles
- Volleyball team wins Lip Sync contest for Best First Day Ever
- Accident near Anselmo claims one life
- Accident east of Broken Bow
- "Face your fear" is message Tomasevicz delivers for first day of school
- Two killed, one arrested after crash in Clay County
- Wyoming man arrested after motorcycle pursuit in Dawes County
- Help fix the USPS
- New ambulance stand by fees approved by City Council
- Nebraska Public Media Sports to preview powerhouse volleyball programs
- Middle of the road
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.