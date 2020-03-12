Consumer Alert Nebraska Department of Insurance
The  Nebraska Department  of Insurance (NDOI) has communicated with the  major  health insurance carriers in Nebraska regarding the  Coronavirus, also known  as COVID-19.  The following  insurers and their responses to COVID-19 can be found below and will be updated when new information is provided by insurers:

Aetna: Aetna will waive co-pays for all SARS-CoV-2 testing for all insured  enrollees, whether the enrollees are in commercial, Medicare or Medicaid plans. Self-insured employers can opt-in. Aetna is also offering zero co-pay telemedicine visits for any reason, and it’s offering its Medicare Advantage virtual evaluation and monitoring visit benefit to all fully insured members.   https://cvshealth.com/newsroom/press-releases/cvs-health-announces-covid-19-resources-aetna-members

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska:   Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska will cover, with no cost share to the member, the appropriate medically  necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19, where it is not covered as part of the Public Health Service  response.  www.nebraskablue.com/coronavirus

Bright Health:  Bright Health will treat the diagnostic test for COVID-19 like preventative care, which is covered at no cost.  https://brighthealthplan.com/brighter-life/understanding-coronavirus

Medica:  Medica will waive co-pays, co-insurance and  deductibles related to COVID-19 testing for all fully insured  group,  individual  and  Medicare  members.  https://www.medica.com/newsroom/press-releases/press-releases/2020/03092020-medica-waives-all-cost-sharing-for-covid19-testing

UnitedHealthcare: UnitedHealthcare will waive member cost sharing,  including copays, coinsurance and  eductibles, for COVID-19 diagnostic testing provided at  approved locations in accordance with CDC guidelines  for all commercial insured, Medicaid and  Medicare members. UnitedHealthcare  will also work to support self-insured customers who choose to implement similar  actions.    https://www.uhc.com/health-and-wellness/health-topics/covid-19

The Department encourages consumers to carefully read your benefit  plan or call your insurer directly regarding your coverage benefits if treatment is needed due to contraction of Coronavirus.

Please keep  in mind that  insurance benefits provided by your employer may be “self-funded” meaning it may be up to your employer to decide what  is and isn’t covered under  your health benefit  plan.   You may want to contact your human resources department for further  information.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resource Center

To support the  public, business community and  insurance  professionals  in their  understanding and management of  COVID-19 risks,  the  National Association  of  Insurance Commissioners  (NAIC) has created  an   informational   resource  page  with  links   to   help   manage  the   risks  and   impacts   of unfolding  events. The resource center can be viewed  by clicking on the following link:

 Visit  the  NAIC Coronavirus  Resource  Center at https://content.naic.org/naic_coronavirus_info.htm

