The parents of Frederick Fiorelli were incorrectly identified in the Aug. 4, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief. Frederick's parents are Christina and Jeremy, not Lucinda and Monte as listed. Editor Mona Weatherly apologizes for the error.
featured
Correction for Aug. 4, 2022 Chief
- Mona Weatherly, Managing Editor
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Correction for Aug. 4, 2022 Chief
- Dangerous heat returns Friday
- 2022 Custer County Parade!
- Small town newspapers are important to local news, history
- Billy 'Wild Bill' Beals throws first pitch
- Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund now accepting aid applications
- Eight elk harvested in Nebraska's special depredation season
- Critical fire weather continues into the night
Most Popular
Articles
- Billy 'Wild Bill' Beals throws first pitch
- Support available for Sargent community after teacher's death
- Parade info for Saturday, July 30
- Legion baseball tourney to honor Broken Bow veterans
- 2022 Custer County Parade!
- Correction for Aug. 4, 2022 Chief
- K Cleaning ribbon cutting in Bow!
- Small town newspapers are important to local news, history
- Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund now accepting aid applications
- Bow drops Sunday game; plays 3 p.m. Monday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.