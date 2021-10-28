There was an error concerning the Letter to the Editor in the Oct. 28, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief. The letter in regards to agricultural property tax assessments for school bonds was written and submitted by Gene French, not Carl French as printed in the paper.
The Chief apologies for the error.
Additionally, Gene French has contacted the Chief to let us know that the word "conceivably" should have been "considerably."
The Chief would also like to add that the bill Mr. French refers to, LB2, was signed by the Governor in May, 2021 but what didn't make it into the paper is that LB2 is not in effect until Jan. 1, 2022. Thus, if the Broken Bow school bond passes Nov. 9, 2021, ag land will be valued at 75 percent of actual value, not at 50 percent.
For the Nov. 4, 2021 issue, the Chief will accept Letters to the Editor in response to Mr. French's letter but letters on other topics about the bond will not be accepted, due to time constraints before the election.
