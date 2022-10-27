Trick or Treat 2022

Costume Safety 101

  • Choose a light-colored costume or add glow-in-the-dark tape to the front and back of the costume so your kids can be easily seen.
  • Be sure that the costume is labelled “flame-retardant.”
  • Make sure wigs and beards don't cover your kids' eyes, noses or mouths.
  • Masks can make it difficult for kids to see and breathe. Instead, use nontoxic face paint or makeup. (For parents with children who wear face paint or makeup it’s important to check out those ingredients as well. Harmful ingredients in face makeup can trigger allergies or cause problems like skin irritation).
  • Make sure any props your kids carry, such as wands or swords, are flexible.

