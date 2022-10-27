- Choose a light-colored costume or add glow-in-the-dark tape to the front and back of the costume so your kids can be easily seen.
- Be sure that the costume is labelled “flame-retardant.”
- Make sure wigs and beards don't cover your kids' eyes, noses or mouths.
- Masks can make it difficult for kids to see and breathe. Instead, use nontoxic face paint or makeup. (For parents with children who wear face paint or makeup it’s important to check out those ingredients as well. Harmful ingredients in face makeup can trigger allergies or cause problems like skin irritation).
- Make sure any props your kids carry, such as wands or swords, are flexible.
Trouble-free Trick-or-Treating
- Accompany young children (under age 10) on their rounds. But make sure they know their phone number and how to call 911 in case they get lost.
- For older kids trick-or-treating on their own, make sure you approve of the route they'll be taking and know when they'll be coming home. Also be sure they:
- Carry a cell phone
- Go in a group and stay together
- Only go to houses with porch lights on and walk on sidewalks on well-lit streets
- Know to never go into strangers' homes or accept a ride from one
- Cross the street at crosswalks and never assume that vehicles will stop
- Give each child a flashlight with new batteries.
- Limit trick-or-treating to your neighborhood and homes of people you and your children know.
- When your kids get home, check all treats to make sure they're safely sealed with no signs of tampering.
- Throw out loose candy, spoiled items and any homemade treats not made by someone you know.
- Food allergies can put a damper on any kid’s fun, especially during Halloween.
- Examine the label of all candies to ensure your child’s allergen isn’t present and are cautioned to not allow any home-baked goods to be eaten.
- Don’t take ingredients for granted. Favorites that checked out last Halloween may have different ingredients this year.
- Mini versions of candy might have different ingredients than their full-size versions.
- To be sure last year’s treats aren’t this year’s trick, impose a “no eating while trick-or-treating” rule.
