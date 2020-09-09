The budget for the 2020-2021 year was approved for the City of Broken Bow at the council meeting Tuesday evening along with the property tax request.
In other business, the council has been asked to consider an ordinance for No Parking on the east side of South 13th Avenue between South G and South H Streets.
For 2020-2021, the operating budget is set at $16,654,140. This is a one percent increase over the previous year, $16,558,532, or $95,608.
Property valuation increased one percent showing $212,088,463 for this year and $210,979,307 for the past year.
For the coming year, the property tax will be $1,330,310 which is $4,921 more than last’s year’s request of 1,325,389.
The tax levy (cents per $100 valuation) decreased to 0.627243 from last year’s 0.628208.
This new budget includes $370,000 for capital improvements (streets, infrastructure, city buildings, etc.). Last year, $365,000 was budgeted for capital improvements, however, only $706 was spent. Projects for the coming year include levee engineering (in the area of the Evangelical Church on Memorial Drive), police station engineering, Memorial Drive engineering (in the area of Memorial Drive east from 5th Avenue) and levee construction.
The City Council approved the appointment of Megan Svoboda as Library Director as of Oct. 1, 2020. Current director, Joan Birnie, will retire at the end of September.
The council also approved
- The appointment of Megan Svoboda as Library Director as of Oct. 1, 2020. Current Director Joan Birnie will retire at the end of September,
- A 2 percent age increase for department heads, a 2.7 percent increase for police department and a 2.25 percent increase for union members (Ordinance 1228 - 2020-2021 Wage Ordinance),
- A 1 percent increase to restricted funds (Resolution 2020-7),
- The one and six year plans for the city (Resolution 2020-9). The one year plan includes the capital improvements mentioned above. And
- The creation of a second handicap parking space at the west end of North H Street in front of North Park Elementary School (Ordinance 1230).
A request has been submitted to the council to consider posting No Parking signs on the east side of South 13th Avenue from South G to South H street, citing parking makes it difficult for trucks going to the tree dump at the south end of South 13th. The council voted to not waive the three reading of the proposed ordinance, thus it will be discussed at upcoming city council meetings.
All council members were present and voting for the meeting: Larry Miller, Chris Myers, David Schmidt and Jacob Holcomb. Also present were Mayor Ron Sonnichsen, City Administrator Dan Knoell, City Clerk/Treasurer Stephanie Wright and Deputy Clerk Kandi Peters.
Prior to the regular city council meeting at 6 p.m., a public hearing on the budget was held at 5 p.m.
The next city council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Other events on the schedule are City Wide Cleanup, Sept. 12; Board of Public Works meeting, 12:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14; and Park Board meeting, 5:10 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14.
