The Broken Bow City Council brought information usually discussed in closed session to open session during Friday evening’s meeting.Council member Jacob Holcomb explained that Collective Bargaining Negotiations took place at the Dec 10 council meeting during closed session. However, per city minutes, the closed session was ended because discussion didn’t stay on purpose, and Holcomb said negotiation discussion would continue in open session. “The money being spent is tax payers money,” Holcomb said. “At the end of the day, for everyone’s benefit,we’re being as transparent as possible.”
According to Holcomb, during the Dec. 10 closed session, Mayor Jon Berghorst allegedly became verbally abusive to the point Holcomb was afraid the situation would become physical. The Mayor later responded to that by saying he wasn’t verbally abusive. “I said what I meant and I meant what I said,” Berghorst said.
Contract negotiations have been ongoing between the Union and the City for a few months. Per discussions Friday evening, there are a few sticking points, one of which is employees clocking in one time. At the heart of this discussion is when should an employee be considered tardy. There is a six minute window, before and after starting and ending times, which are used to determine if an employee is paid for that time, however, if an employee clocks in after starting time, they are considered tardy.
Showing information on comparable communities, Holcomb explained that Broken Bow offers one of the best insurance packages in the comparables. Part of the discussion is whether or not the employee cost of the insurance would need to be increased if a higher compensation were offered. While some of the other communities offer higher percentage of compensation increases, it was pointed out that the city of Broken Bow pays more towards insurance premiums for employees than the other communities do.
It was clarified that there is no deadline for finalizing negotiations, however, employees would be paid retro-actively for time worked since Oct. 1, 2019 if changes in compensation are agreed upon
In other city business, the city approved raising the legal age for purchasing tobacco products to 19, effective Jan. 1, 2020. It was brought to the council’s attention that the federal age to purchase tobacco products was just raised to 21 so the council will need to re-address this in the future.
The council approved the appointment of Nikki Altig to the Park Board. They also approved the appointment of Dr. Katie Thompson as the Physician Medical Director for the EMS. The Bonfire Grill/Arrow Hotel requested and received permission for a fireworks display in the Square for New Years Eve.
The next Broken Bow City Council meeting will be held Jan. 14, 2020 at the Broken Bow Library.
