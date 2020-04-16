Broken Bow Police Chief Steve Scott said the Broken Bow Police Department received word Wednesday, April 15, 2020 that three local businesses received counterfeit $100 bills.
While investigating BBPD heard that the Kearney Police Department was involved in a pursuit with subjects related to passing counterfeit money. Officer Fiorelli, the investigating officer in Broken Bow, contacted the Kearney Police Department and after they made the arrests it was determined that these were the same subjects that were in Broken Bow the night before.
Thursday, April 16, 2020, BBPD received information from another local business that they also had counterfeit $100 bills passed to their clerk.
Arrest Warrants are expected to be issued for Dominique Dukes, age 33; JaQuan Rogers, age 19; and Danielle Thomas, age 31. All are believed to be from Illinois. They were driving a rental car with Michigan plates.
All three are expected to be charged with Forgery First Degree, a Class III felony and Criminal possession of a forged instrument, a Class IV felony. They are currently being housed in the Buffalo County jail on charges from the Kearney Police Department.
