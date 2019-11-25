The Broken Bow Chamber Office has received a report of counterfeit $100 bills circulating in Broken Bow. As you can see, the bills pictured read "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the front and "In Props We Trust" on the back.
It was also noted that the feel of the paper that these bills is printed on is obviously different.
Please be aware when accepting larger bills and review this situation with your employees. Be sure to report any suspicious activity to the police.
