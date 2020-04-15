Nebraska counties of Blaine, Loup and Garfield including the cities of Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor and Burwell are now included in a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 7 p.m. CDT this evening (04/15/2020) until 7 p.m. tomorrow.
Total snow accumulations for these counties could be 3-5 inches. Plan on slippery roads. Preparations to protect livestock should be completed quickly.
Previously placed in a Winter Weather Advisory for the same time frame are the counties of Grant, Hooker, Thomas, Logan, Custer, Perkins and Lincoln including the cities of Hyannis, Mullen Thedford, Halsey, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Grant and North Platte.
Snow in these counties could be 3-5 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Northeasterly winds of 10-20 mph may produce patchy blowing snow. Plan on slippery roads. Preparation to protect livestock should be completed quickly.
A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for the same time frame for Garden, Arthur, McPherson, Deuel and Keith counties. Snow accumulation in these counties could be 5-7 inches. Northeasterly winds of 15-15 mph could produce blowing snow. Roads could become slippery. Preparations to protect livestock should be completed quickly.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
