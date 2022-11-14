County Govt Day Nov 14 2022

Students gather at the Municipal Building in Broken Bow, Neb. for County Government Day (11/14/22)

 Mona Weatherly

More than 100 students from area high schools are gathering in Broken Bow today (Monday, Nov. 14, 2022) for County Government Day. The agenda begins at 10 a.m. with a welcome followed by a slide presentation on county government. Students will choose which county department they would like to learn about and will meet with county officials until lunch time. American Legion County Commander Edith Deuel said there will be a presentation on the Empty Table after lunch and a speaker on suicide prevention and warning signs.

