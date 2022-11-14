More than 100 students from area high schools are gathering in Broken Bow today (Monday, Nov. 14, 2022) for County Government Day. The agenda begins at 10 a.m. with a welcome followed by a slide presentation on county government. Students will choose which county department they would like to learn about and will meet with county officials until lunch time. American Legion County Commander Edith Deuel said there will be a presentation on the Empty Table after lunch and a speaker on suicide prevention and warning signs.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Happy Veterans Day! Thank you, Vets, for your service!
- Unofficial results for Custer County released later tonight won't include write-in votes
- Enough is enough.
- Unofficial Results: Incumbents re-elected for BBPS Board
- Unofficial Results: Schmidt re-elected to BB City Council East Ward
- There will be a recount for A-M School Board
- UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Lamb, Parsons, Safranek top vote getters in A-M School Board election
- UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Callaway Pool passes
- Holland wins write-in election for Bow City Council seat
- Election Day: Polls open in Nebraska until 8 p.m. Central, 7 p.m. Mountain
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.