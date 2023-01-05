County officials sworn in Jan 2023

Lana Moran, Deputy Treasurer, 24 years; Steve Bowers, County Attorney, 10 years; Dan Osmond, Sheriff, 12 years; Renee Ferguson, Deputy Assessor; Sara Parliament, Dist. 7 County Supervisor, newly elected; Barry Fox, Dist. 3 County Supervisor, 8 years; Sheri Bryant, County Treasurer, 24 years; Susie Thompson, Deputy Register of Deeds, 4 years; Elise Taylor, County Assessor, newly elected; Kelly Jacobsen, Deputy County Clerk; Kristi Trumbull, Register of Deeds, 4 years; Aubrey Sotolongo, Deputy Clerk of the District Court; Amy Oxford, Clerk of the District Court, 28 years; Constance Gracey, County Clerk, 34 years; and Custer County Judge Tami Schendt. Not pictured: Kayla Haberstick, Deputy County Attorney, 4 years; Anne Gibbons, Dist. 1 County Supervisor, newly elected; and Chip Blowers, Dist 5. County Supervisor.

 Mona Weatherly

Newly elected, re-elected and appointed county officials were sworn into office today by Custer County Judge Tami Schendt.

Recommended for you