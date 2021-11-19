This column by Meghan G'Schwind was first published in the Nov. 18, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
As I lay on the ground, head pounding and world spinning, all I can think of is what I’ll do differently next time. Getting bucked off of a horse is never fun, and I try not to let it happen very often. But when it does, I know that I have to get right back on.
Why, you ask, would I immediately want to get back on the horse that just dumped me in the dirt? The answer: Because it’s the right thing to do. I can’t let my horse think she got away with bad behavior. And I can’t let myself be discouraged by my mistakes. The quicker you climb back on, the less time you have to think about how scared you are.
John Wayne put it best, “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.” I find that there are often important life lessons to be learned from working with horses.
Whether it’s a broncy colt that bucks you off, or the stress of the world weighing you down, the best thing you can do is face your fears and get right back in the saddle. It can be discouraging to get continually knocked down, but the things you learn each time you get back up are priceless.
So I pick myself up, shake the dust off, and catch my horse. I say a quick prayer and climb aboard. She tries to buck again, but this time I’m ready and handle it with ease and experience. Now I have more confidence going forward, and my horse has learned a lesson in discipline. Besides a few bumps and bruises, and possibly a minor concussion, it ends up being a great ride. So no matter what knocks you down in life, have the courage to get back in the saddle and try again!
