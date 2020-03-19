Custer County Treasurer Sheri Bryant has announced that the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow, Neb., will be closed as of today, Thursday, March 19, 2020. That is a change from yesterday's announcement that the courthouse would close at 5 p.m. today.
"As the situation evolves in our area, we have decided to close starting today, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 a.m.," Bryant said in a statement.
Below is the statement released yesterday, updated with the new closing date and time.
Amid ongoing concerns in the State of Nebraska and Custer County about COVID -19, the Custer County Courthouse will be closed indefinitely to public foot traffic beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 p.m. On April 18, 2020 the situation will be reviewed whether to open at that time. This is subject to change at any time. Office staff will be working with constituents by phone, online and through the mail throughout the entire time.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office wants to make the public aware of the alternative services to meet our
constituents’ needs. We understand the need to limit their social interactions to maintain public health.
Please refer to the options below to complete your business.
Real estate and personal property taxes:
- Pay online through https://custer.gworks.com. Debit, credit and e -check are the available options of payments.
- Pay through the mail with your payment coupons by check, money order or cashier’s check.
- If taxes are on a tax sale certificate, please contact our office for assistance.
- Call our office to obtain the amount due if you don’t have a statement. Pay by debit, credit, e -
- check, check, money order or cashier’s check.
- Financial institutions, title and escrow companies-contact the office for assistance with paying taxes.
Motor vehicle and boat renewals:
- Mail in renewal notices or complete online renewals through https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services.
- New motor vehicle s with or without a title inspections-call the office. We will work with you to get the steps completed and receive payment by mail or telephone.
- Please allow extra time to mail in and receive a response from our office.
- There will be no postage fees for motor vehicle transactions done by mail through our office during this time.
- Financial institutions-please call for assistance in noting and releasing liens.
Driver’s license :
- Renew online if applicable at https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. We can mail out the temporary license with email confirmation.
- Applicants with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Examiner’s Certificate will work with the Examiner and the Custer County Treasurer’s Office to obtain the temporary license within the individual deadlines.
The Custer County Treasurer’s Office strives to maintain professional service and we appreciate the public working with us during this time.
Contact the Custer County Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 431 South 10 th Avenue, Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822. Telephone: 308 -872-2921 Fax: 308-872-3401
Email: Sheri Bryant sbryant@custerne.com, Lana Moran lmoran@custerne.com, Marie Shada mshada@custerne.c om.
-Custer County Treasurer’s Office
