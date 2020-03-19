Custer County Courthouse March 19 2020

Custer County Treasurer Sheri Bryant has announced that the Custer County Courthouse in Broken Bow, Neb., will be closed as of today, Thursday, March 19, 2020. That is a change from yesterday's announcement that the courthouse would close at 5 p.m. today.

"As the situation evolves in our area, we have decided to close starting today, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 a.m.," Bryant said in a statement.

Below is the statement released yesterday, updated with the new closing date and time.

Amid ongoing concerns in the State  of Nebraska and Custer County about  COVID -19, the Custer County Courthouse will be closed indefinitely to public foot traffic beginning Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9 p.m.   On  April 18, 2020 the situation  will be reviewed whether  to open at that  time.   This is subject to change at any time.   Office staff will be working with constituents by phone, online and through  the mail throughout the entire time.

The  Custer  County  Treasurer’s  Office wants  to  make  the  public aware   of the  alternative   services to  meet  our

constituents’ needs.  We understand the  need to limit their social interactions  to maintain  public health.

Please refer to the options below to complete  your business.

Real estate and personal property taxes:

  • Pay online through  https://custer.gworks.com. Debit, credit and e -check are the available options of payments.
  • Pay through  the mail with your payment  coupons by check, money order or cashier’s check.
  • If taxes are on a tax sale certificate, please contact  our office for assistance.
  • Call our office to obtain  the  amount  due if you don’t have a statement. Pay by debit, credit, e -
  • check, check, money order or cashier’s check.
  • Financial institutions,  title and escrow companies-contact the  office for assistance  with paying taxes.

Motor  vehicle and boat renewals:

  • Mail in renewal notices or complete  online renewals through  https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services.
  • New motor  vehicle s with or without a title inspections-call the office. We will work with you to get the  steps completed  and receive payment by mail or telephone.
  • Please allow extra time to mail in and receive a response from our office.
  • There will be no postage  fees for motor  vehicle transactions done by mail through our office during this time.
  • Financial institutions-please call for assistance  in noting and releasing liens.

Driver’s  license :

  • Renew online if applicable at  https://dmv.nebraska.gov/services. We can mail out the temporary license with email confirmation.
  • Applicants with a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Examiner’s Certificate will work with the Examiner and the Custer County Treasurer’s Office to obtain  the temporary  license within the individual deadlines.

The Custer County Treasurer’s Office strives to maintain  professional service and we appreciate the public working with us during this time.

Contact the Custer County Treasurer’s Office with any questions or concerns at 431 South 10 th Avenue, Broken Bow, Nebraska 68822. Telephone: 308 -872-2921 Fax: 308-872-3401

Email: Sheri Bryant sbryant@custerne.com, Lana Moran  lmoran@custerne.com, Marie Shada mshada@custerne.c om.

-Custer County Treasurer’s Office

