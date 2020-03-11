What do we here in Custer County and Central Nebraska need to know about the coronavirus? We at the Chief talked with Melham Medical Center, Central Nebraska Medical Clinic, Callaway District Hospital and Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). Check out the information in this week's issue of the Custer County Chief, March 12, 2020.
If you feel you have symptoms of COVID-19, contact at LBPHD at 308-346-5795. Personnel there will help evaluate your level of risk.
If you want to visit someone in the hospital, be aware that visitor policies may have changed. See the March 12, 2020 issue of the Chief for Melham Medical Center's new policy.
If you have traveled recently, especially internationally, contact LBPHD to evaluate your level of risk.
Stay up-to-date on information and check reliable information sources. Monitor LBPHD's website at www.lbphd.org or their Facebook page for the information that affects us locally.
Follow these measures provided by the LBPHD:
• Stay home if you are sick.
• Wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water is not available, use hand sanitizer.
• Sneeze and cough into your elbow.
• Do not touch your face.
• Clean frequently touched surfaces with Clorox or Lysol.
• As a healthy individual, wearing a mask is not recommended.
