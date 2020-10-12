LBPHD Oct 12 2020 COVID-19 case count
LBPHD - BURWELL, Neb.

Twenty-five (25) new cases are reported since LBPH's update on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

The new cases are reported from the following counties:

  • Custer (13)
  • Greeley (4)
  • Howard (3)
  • Sherman (1)
  • Loup (1)
  • Valley (1)
  • Garfield (1)
  • Wheeler (1)

The cases are due to the following exposures:

  •  Contact with a Positive: Custer (7), Greeley (3) 
  • Community Spread: Custer (5), Howard (2), Sherman (1), Loup (1), Valley (1), Greeley (1), Garfield (1), Wheeler (1) 
  • Travel: Custer (1), Howard (1)

Eleven (11) newly recovered cases are from the following counties: Custer (4), Howard (3), Valley (2), Loup (1), Wheeler (1).

Recommended for you