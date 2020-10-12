Twenty-five (25) new cases are reported since LBPH's update on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
The new cases are reported from the following counties:
- Custer (13)
- Greeley (4)
- Howard (3)
- Sherman (1)
- Loup (1)
- Valley (1)
- Garfield (1)
- Wheeler (1)
The cases are due to the following exposures:
- Contact with a Positive: Custer (7), Greeley (3)
- Community Spread: Custer (5), Howard (2), Sherman (1), Loup (1), Valley (1), Greeley (1), Garfield (1), Wheeler (1)
- Travel: Custer (1), Howard (1)
Eleven (11) newly recovered cases are from the following counties: Custer (4), Howard (3), Valley (2), Loup (1), Wheeler (1).
