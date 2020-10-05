For the Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 case count update, nineteen (19) new cases have been reported since the update on Friday.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (7)
- Howard (4)
- Greeley (3)
- Valley (3)
- Sherman (1)
- Wheeler (1)
The new cases have the following exposure classification:
- Community Spread: Custer (6), Valley (2), Sherman (1), Wheeler (1)
- Contact with a Positive: Greeley (3), Howard (2), Valley (1)
- Travel Outside Nebraska: Howard (2), Custer (1)
There are fifteen (15) new recoveries. The recoveries are in Valley (5), Sherman (3), Greeley (3), Custer (2), and Howard (2) counties.
LBPHD serves the counties of Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler in Nebraska.
