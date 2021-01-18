As of Monday, January 18, 2021, 2,174 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) in the nine-county area.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Last week, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced an adjustment to the state’s current COVID-19 vaccination plan. To be in alignment with the recently released recommendations from the Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), DHHS has expanded Phase 1B to include those 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions.
LBPHD encourages those who meet the criteria of 65 and above to utilize the sign-up form on their Facebook page (www.facebook.com/lbphd.org) or website (www.lbphd.org). For those who do not have access to the internet, you may call our office or ask a friend to assist you with signing up.
After signing up, you will be contacted when a clinic is schedule in your area. Due to the low numbers of vaccine being allocated within the district at this time, LBPHD encourages everyone to be patient as clinics are scheduled throughout the 9-county district.
On Jan. 12, the CDC released new guidelines for those who are traveling by air into the United States. This new Order requires all air passengers, two years of age or older, arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested for COVID-19 no more than three days before their flight departs and have documentation to present their negative result or documentation of being recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before boarding their flight.
This Order goes into effect at 12:01 am EST on Jan. 26, 2021. More information specific to this Order, including a Frequently Asked Question section, can be found on the CDC’s website.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.