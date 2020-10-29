On Wednesday, Oct, 20, 2020, the COVID-19 case count for the nine-county Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) is at 621 positive cases, 489 recoveries, 14 deaths and 6121 negatives.
Thirty-three (33) additional cases were reported since Monday's update. The new cases are from the following counties
- Howard (10)
- Custer (10)
- Greeley (5)
- Valley (4)
- Garfield (2)
- Wheeler (1)
- Sherman (1)
The new cases are classified according to the following exposures:
- Community Spread: Custer (4), Howard (4), Greeley (3), Garfield (1), Wheeler (1), Sherman (1)
- Contact with a Positive: Howard (6), Custer (6), Valley (4), Greeley (2), Garfield (1)
Twenty-eight (28) recoveries have also been since Monday's update.
The weekly test positivity has increased to 26.58 percent. Current state hospital bed availability is reported at 35 percent. Local hospitals have reported difficulty transferring critical patients.
LBPHD includes the following nine counties in Nebraska: Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
