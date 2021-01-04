As of Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, 1,997 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 103 cases.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Loup Basin Public Health Department and our partners are currently vaccinating Phase 1A in Nebraska’s State Vaccination Plan. Phase 1A consists of the following individuals:
- Healthcare system staff (physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, radiology staff, phlebotomist/laboratory staff, anesthesia staff, patient transport, CNAs, reception staff, housekeeping, dietary staff, laundry staff, ward clerks, medical record staff, central supply staff, maintenance staff, admin support, etc.)
- Emergency Medical Services (EMS)
- COVID-19 vaccinators and specimen collectors
- Primary care physician clinics and staff
- Long Term Care (LTC) staff and residents
- Pharmacy
- Dentists, dental assistants, and hygienists
- School nurses
- Therapists (physical, occupational, and speech)
- Mental health providers, Psychologists/Psychiatrists
- Surveyors/inspectors of healthcare facilities
- Jail and prison healthcare staff
- Optometrists/Ophthalmologists
- Chaplains
- Public health workers
- Chiropractors
- Naturopaths
- Veterinarian staff
If you believe that you fit the criteria of Phase 1A vaccination and have not been vaccinated or scheduled to receive your vaccine, please call our office at 308-346-5795.
As the vaccination of Phase 1A individuals finish across the district (projected by Jan. 8th), LBPHD will be moving into Phase 1B of Nebraska’s vaccination plan. The first group to be vaccinated within Phase 1B include those 75 and older. As LBPHD and our partners are allocated vaccine from Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), clinics to vaccinate these individuals will be scheduled and advertised.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
