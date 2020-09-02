Five new cases were reported since our update on Monday (Aug. 31, 2020).
The new cases are in Valley (2), Sherman (2), and Custer (1) counties.
Three of the new cases are due to community spread which has been an ongoing concern throughout the last few weeks within the district.
One of the Valley County cases was due to direct contact to a known COVID-19 positive individual.
One of the Sherman County cases was due to travel outside the district where there are known high rates of transmission.
All close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
Three new recoveries were reported, all residing in Custer County.
