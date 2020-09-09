Thirteen new cases reported since our last update on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
The new cases are in Howard (7), Greeley (3), Custer (1), Valley (1) and Wheeler (1) counties.
The Custer County case is due to travel to an area with ongoing transmission.
Several cases are due to direct contact with a positive (Howard - 2, Valley - 1, Greeley - 1, and Wheeler - 1). The remaining cases are due to community spread (Howard - 5 and Greeley - 2). All close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
Eleven new recoveries have been reported since our last update. The recoveries are in the following counties: Custer (4), Howard (3), Greeley (1), Sherman (1), Valley (1), and Loup (1) counties.
