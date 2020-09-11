Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Loup Basin Public Health District's last update Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The new cases are in Howard (4) and Sherman (1) counties.
The Sherman County case and one Howard County case are due to community spread which has previously been identified in the area. Two Howard County case are due to contact with a positive case. One Howard County case is due to travel within the district to an area known to have high rates transmission.
Four new recoveries reported since the last update.
