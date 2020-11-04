Fifty (50) additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) since the last update on Monday.
The new cases are in the following counties:
- Custer (18)
- Howard (15)
- Sherman (5)
- Valley (5)
- Garfield (3)
- Greeley (2)
- Blaine (1)
- Wheeler (1)
The new cases are classified by the following exposures:
- Community Spread (27 cases): Custer (11), Howard (9), Valley (3), Sherman (1), Garfield (1), Wheeler (1), Greeley (1)
- Contact with a Positive (22 cases): Custer (7), Howard (5), Sherman (4), Valley (2), Garfield (2), Greeley (1), Blaine (1)
- Unknown due to inability to complete investigation: Howard (1)
Thirty-seven (37) recoveries have been added to the numbers.
