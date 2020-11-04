LBPHD COVID-19 case count Nov 4 2020
LBPHD - BURWELL, Neb.

Fifty (50) additional positive COVID-19 cases have been reported on Wednesday (Nov. 4, 2020) since the last update on Monday.

The new cases are in the following counties:

  • Custer (18)
  • Howard (15)
  • Sherman (5)
  • Valley (5)
  • Garfield (3)
  • Greeley (2)
  • Blaine (1)
  • Wheeler (1)

The new cases are classified by the following exposures:

  •  Community Spread (27 cases): Custer (11), Howard (9), Valley (3), Sherman (1), Garfield (1), Wheeler (1), Greeley (1) 
  • Contact with a Positive (22 cases): Custer (7), Howard (5), Sherman (4), Valley (2), Garfield (2), Greeley (1), Blaine (1)
  •  Unknown due to inability to complete investigation: Howard (1)

Thirty-seven (37) recoveries have been added to the numbers.

Recommended for you