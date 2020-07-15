TestNebraska has released the locations, dates and times for testing scheduled for the remainder of July.
TestNebraska will be in Broken Bow Friday July 17 and Friday July 24, 8-10 a.m. both days, at Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr.
Last month, the State has expanded tests for all Nebraska residents, including those who previously completed the online assessment, but did not qualify to complete the test. Testing candidates who may have previously tested negative, but are now presenting new symptoms that could result in a positive test are encouraged to complete an updated assessment at TestNebraska.com to determine whether they should be seen for testing.
Testing sites for the remainder of July for TestNebraska are:
- Ashland - 7/13: 9am-11am, Ashland Greenwood High School, 1842 Furnas St.
- Blair - 7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 4pm-6pm, Memorial Community Hospital, 810 N 22nd St.
- Broken Bow - 7/17, 7/24: 8am-10am, Melham Medical Center, 145 Memorial Dr.
- Cambridge - 8/6: 8am-11am, Marks Pharmacy, 722 Patterson St.
- Chadron - 7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 7am-9am, Chadron Community Hospital, 821 Morehead St.
- Columbus - 7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 9am-12pm, 4600 38th St.
- Curtis - 7/20: 8am-10am, Curtis Memorial Community Center, 201 Garlick Ave.
- Good Neighbor Community Health Center - Columbus 7/15, 7/17, 7/20, 7/22, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 1pm-3pm, 4323 41st Ave.
- David City - 7/20, 7/27: 10am-12pm, Butler County Health Care Center, 372 South 9th Street.
- Fairbury - 7/14, 7/21, 7/28: 8am-12am, Jefferson Community Health & Life, 2200 H St.
- Fremont - 7/6, 7/10, 7/13, 7/17: 9am-11am; 7/8, 7/15: 4pm-6pm, 2540 N. Healthy Way.
- Kearney - 7/15, 7/22: 8am-11am, Buffalo Co Fairgrounds, 3807 Avenue N.
- Lexington - 7/15: 8am-12pm; 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am, LRHC Rehab Services Buliding, 1600 W 13th St.
- Lincoln - 7/14-7/17, 7/22-7/23: 8am-12pm, 1pm-5pm, North Star High School, 5801 N 33rd St.
- Madison - 7/21-7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am, 222 Main St.
- McCook - 7/15: 8am-10am, Red Willow Fairgrounds Merchant Bldg, W 5th.
- Norfolk - 7/14-7/15: 8am-12pm, 301 North 31st Street.
- Norfolk - Midtown Health Center, 7/22, 7/24, 7/27, 7/29, 7/31: 8am-10am, 900 West Norfolk Ave.
- Omaha - 7/8-7/11, 7/13-7/18, 7/20-7/24, 7/27-7/30: 8am-4pm, Crossroads Mall, 7300 Dodge St.
- Ord - 7/8, 7/15, 7/22: 10am-12pm, Valley County Health System Hospital, 2707 L St.
- Seward - 7/17, 7/24: 9am-11am, Seward Memorial Hospital 300 N. Columbia Ave.
- Superior - 7/15: 9am-11am; 7/20: 11am-1pm; 7/29: 4pm-6pm, Brodstone Memorial Hospital, 520 East 10th Street.
- Trenton - 7/21: 8am-10am, Community Room, 401 E 1st St.
- West Point - 7/6-7/10, 7/13-7/17, 7/20-7/24: 10am-12pm, 430 N. Monitor St.
- York - 7/15, 7/22, 7/29: 7am-11am, York Fair Grounds – 2345 N Nebraska Ave.
