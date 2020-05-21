Starting at 10 a.m. this morning, Thursday, May 21, 2020, public testing available in Broken Bow, according to the Loup Basin Public Health Department.
Testing for anyone in the general public is available today and Friday in Broken Bow. Testing will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. both days.
Please wear a mask to the testing event.
If able, before attending please fill out the survey at the following links: ENGLISH: https://is.gd/covidtest SPANISH: https://is.gd/covidtestesp
From a LBPH Facebook post:
Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) in coordination with the Nebraska National Guard and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be offering COVID-19 drive through testing in Custer County on Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22. The first hour of testing will be reserved testing and public testing will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. or until 250 tests are fulfilled. Public testing will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The testing will be held at Tomahawk Park Building (1620 South B Street, Broken Bow, NE). Those wishing to participate should fill out this survey (English: https://is.gd/covidtest / Spanish: https://is.gd/covidtestesp) prior to arriving at the test site. It is encouraged that those being tested wear a mask to the event and stay in their vehicle. Testing results are anticipated 3-4 days after collection.
Loup Basin Public Health Department has prioritized healthcare workers and other essential personnel for the reserved time slots. Those in the general public who are exhibiting symptoms (fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, congestion, vomiting, or diarrhea), have been exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person or anyone who feels they are at risk are encouraged to participate. Research suggests that 25-50 percent of people with COVID-19 are unaware they have the virus (asymptomatic). LBPHD encourages anyone who can be tested do so to identify those asymptomatic carriers and help slow the spread to our vulnerable populations and decrease the burden on our healthcare systems.
