The Custer County Chief has confirmed that testing for COVID-19 will take place in Broken Bow, Neb. this Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22.
Broken Bow Mayor Rod Sonnichsen confirmed the scheduling of testing and said it has been announced on the Facebook page of Custer County Emergency Management.
Details of the location and times were included in the Facebook posting. Details on how to participate in testing will be released when available, most likely Monday.
"This is our chance to answer the question, 'Is the public infected and if so, how bad?' in our area," Mayor Sonnichsen told the Chief Saturday morning, May 16.
The following is the post from the Facebook page of Custer County Emergency Management. It was posted approximately 18 hours ago (Friday, May 15, about 5 p.m.)
GET TESTED!! 😎😎
Public Testing for COVID-19 has been approved for the Loup Basin Public Health District. ➡➡➡➡ Testing will be on Thursday, May 21st, and Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at the Broken Bow City Parks Building, located west of Tomahawk Park, in Broken Bow, NE. 🙋♂️This event will be open to the public, there will be 250 tests available per day. This testing will be on a ➡➡ first come first served basis. More details will be posted when they become available.
