Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, about 10 a.m., the Loup Basin Public Health Department posted on their Facebook page that, this week, the National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 testing within their jurisdiction. This testing is being conducted in every health department jurisdiction in Nebraska.
Loup Basin Public Health Department is working in conjunction with local partners to identify individuals from all nine counties who will be tested. The testing in not open to the public and is not being done as a response to an outbreak.
According to an answer to a question posted on the Facebook page, LBPHD states, "Our partners are identifying individuals who are symptomatic and have not met testing criteria previously. We are also identifying random selections of asymptomatic people who are in contact with large numbers of people through their job."
According to LBPHD, the tests are not the rapid (response in 15 minutes) test.
As everyone in the district will not be tested and there can be asymptomatic carriers, LBPHD emphasizing "it is so important to practice strict social distancing and limit yourself to essential errands only."
