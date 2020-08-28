August has been an active month for coronavirus in the Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) District , adding sixty-nine cases during the month to date. Community spread has become more prevalent across the district, most noticeably in Custer and Valley Counties. The overall district positivity has risen to 4.20 percent from 3.22 percent at the end of July.
Through the public health interview conducted with each case, LBPHD has concluded that many people with COVID-19 start the disease process with mild symptoms and therefore are not being tested in a timely manner.
“Some people develop allergy like symptoms in the beginning and suffer through for a few days before they realize their symptoms are getting worse and new symptoms are emerging,” LBPHD Director Charles Cone stated.
“These same people are unknowingly shedding the virus at work, to their household members and at events they are attending before realizing they have COVID-19. If we can get symptomatic individuals tested in a timelier manner, their contacts can be identified and quarantined more effectively,” Cone acknowledged.
LBPHD wants to stress the importance of staying home when sick.
Governor Pete Ricketts wanted to ensure that all Nebraskans had access to free COVID-19 testing. It is as simple as visiting testnebraska.com, signing up, taking the assessment, and scheduling a time to be tested at the location that works best for you.
Test Nebraska offers two locations throughout the LBPHD district located at Valley County Health System in Ord and Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. A third Test Nebraska site should become available in the district in the next couple months.
You do not have to be tested within your own health district. You can sign up for any Test Nebraska site that works for your schedule.
While the public response to the virus may be tiring, it is increasingly important to wear a mask or face covering, practice social distancing, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to a sink.
If you have questions/concerns about a possible exposure, please call LBPHD at 308-346-5795. For general COVID-19 questions, call the statewide information line at 402-552-6645.
