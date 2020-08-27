As of 8 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health District has reported a total of 177 positive cases of COVID-19 since tracking began this spring. Of those, 150 are reported as recovered. The total also includes 10 deaths.
The first positive case has been reported for Loup County.
Custer County has a total of 68 positives, an increase of one since Monday. Recoveries for Custer County increased by five in that same time.
Howard County saw one more positive case and three more recoveries.
Valley County has an increase of four recoveries to 15 out of 18 total and Sherman County has an increase of two recoveries out of 15 total positives.
There were no changes in the numbers for Greeley County with a total of 9 positive cases and 8 recoveries.
Blaine and Wheeler have had no cases reported as of yet.
Loup Basin includes the Nebraska counties of Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
