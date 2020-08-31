As of Monday, Aug. 31 at 8 a.m., Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) reported four additional positive COVDI-19 cases since Friday for Custer County, bringing the total to 72. Sixty cases have been reported as recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths.
Numbers did not change over the week for Garfield County (five cases with five recoveries); Greeley County (10 cases with eight recoveries); and Sherman County (15 cases with 14 recoveries and one death).
Both Blaine and Wheeler Counties have had zero positive cases recorded.
Loup County reported its second positive case and one recovery.
Valley County has a reported total of 18 positive cases and the recovery number there has increased to 17.
Howard County increased their positive cases reported by one to 65 total. Recoveries are at 56 and there have been five COVID-19 related deaths in Howard County.
