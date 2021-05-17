Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) has reported 2,506 COVID-19 cases within the nine-county district since the start of the pandemic.
The cases have been reported in the following counties:
- Custer – 904
- Howard – 584
- Valley – 342
- Greeley – 226
- Sherman – 197
- Garfield – 154
- Wheeler – 39
- Loup – 34
- Blaine – 26
Currently patrons can stay up to date with Tuesday case count updates on LBPHD’s Facebook page or website (www.lbphd.org).
As of the May 11, 2021 weekly report, 2,425 recoveries and 53 deaths have been reported.
Twenty-eight (28) active cases remain in the district.
Loup Basin Public Health Department and its partners have opened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all individuals 18 years old and older. The Pfizer vaccine will also be offered at select locations for individuals 12 years old and older.
Clinics are held every Tuesday and Friday at LBPHD from 8:30 a.m.to 4 0.m.You can call to schedule at 308-346-5795 or Walk-Ins are also accepted. You can also schedule through vaccinate.ne.gov to see other clinic availability throughout our health district.
Upcoming clinics for the week of May 17th-21st:
- Monday, May 17: Loup City RX Shoppe in Loup City, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord
- Tuesday, May 18: LBPHD in Burwell, Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul
- Wednesday, May 19: Callaway District Hospital in Callaway
- Thursday, May 20: Callaway District Hospital in Callaway, Spalding Pharmacy in Spalding
- Friday, May 21: Loup City RX Shoppe in Loup City, Anderson Pharmacy in Ord, LBPHD in Burwell.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
