As of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, 2,357 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). This includes 69 cases in the last two weeks and 30 cases in the last 7 days.
The breakdown by county in the graphic shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19. Currently there are 141 active cases within the district.
Thursday, Feb. 11, Nebraska launched the Retail Pharmacy Program. This effort included 33 pharmacies in Nebraska receiving COVID-19 vaccine for distribution to the general public. Within LPBHD’s district, Loup City Rx Shoppe in Loup City was allocated vaccine through this federal program. The retail pharmacies who are receiving vaccine through this program are, according to the Directed Health Measures, to work with the local health departments to establish a list of eligible residents 65+ who need vaccinated.
Those who are wishing to be vaccinated should register via vaccinate.ne.gov. If you do not have access to the internet, individuals can call the DHHS COVID hotline 833-998-2275 to be assisted with the registration process.
Loup Basin Public Health Department anticipates moving into Tier I of Phase 1B (first responders, utility workers, educators, daycare providers, etc.) around March 1, 2021. Those registered via Nebraska’s statewide system will be randomly selected as their priority group is vaccinated.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.