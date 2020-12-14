As of Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, 1,788 COVID-19 cases have been reported by Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD). In the past two weeks, LBPHD has added 247 cases.
The breakdown by county below shows the number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic, the number of those considered to be recovered and the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.
At the end of last week, the FDA gave Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the Pfizer vaccine that was developed for COVID-19. This week, Nebraska will be receiving doses of the vaccine to begin distribution and vaccination of front-line healthcare workers.
The 2nd vaccine, from Moderna, is slated to be reviewed by the FDA later this week. If approved, this vaccine which is easier to store, will be pushed to more of the rural areas in Nebraska.
As vaccine arrives in the state, Loup Basin Public Health Department will be working closely with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to identify priority populations to begin vaccinating. At this time, if you are interested in receiving the vaccine it is not necessary for you to call our office to be placed on a waiting list. As vaccine is received and LBPHD works through priority populations, notifications of clinics will be posted via print and social media.
Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.