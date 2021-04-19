Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) has reported 2,457 COVID-19 cases within the 9-county district since the start of the pandemic.
The cases have been reported in the following counties:
- Custer – 895
- Howard – 568
- Valley – 334
- Greeley – 224
- Sherman – 189
- Garfield – 150
- Wheeler – 39
- Loup – 32
- Blaine – 26
Currently patrons can stay up to date with Tuesday case count updates on LBPHD’s Facebook page or website (www.lbphd.org).
As of the April 13, 2021 weekly report there are, in the district:
- 2,380 recoveries
- 53 deaths have been reported.
- 24 active cases
Loup Basin Public Health Department and its partners have opened scheduling for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to all individuals 18 years old and older.
To be vaccinated by LBPHD or one of our partners, please register via vaccinate.ne.gov. Invitations for vaccination clinics will be made utilizing the statewide system.
If you do not have access to the internet, individuals may call the DHHS COVID hotline 833-998-2275 to be assisted with the registration process.
New clinics, using the Moderna product, are being added into the system daily. By scheduling through the system, you will see the most up to date list of clinics with available spots.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
