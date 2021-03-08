Loup Basin Public Health District has reported 2,393 positive COVID-19 cases . Due to the low case counts in recent weeks, LBPHD has decreased its frequency to a weekly update on Tuesday to the public.
Loup Basin Public Health Department continues to encourage those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to be tested. Testing occurs four days a week in the 9-county district through TestNebraska.
Those wishing to take advantage of the free testing should visit www.testnebraska.com and sign up. Those seeking testing via TestNebraska can register to be tested at a testing site outside the district if that works better with their schedule. COVID-19 testing can also be performed by your primary care provider in their office.
Vaccination efforts to combat COVID-19 continue across the health district.
Loup Basin Public Health Department is excited to announce two additional vaccine providers who will be joining the districts efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccinations. The two additional providers are both located in Broken Bow – Central Nebraska Medical Clinic and Melham Medical Center.
In addition to the two new providers, vaccine is distributed through federal and state allocations to the following in LBPHD’s district: Loup Basin Public Health Department, Howard County Medical Center, Good Life Pharmacy, Anderson’s Pharmacy, Loup City Rx Shoppe, Callaway District Hospital, Frontier Family Pharmacy, and Spalding Pharmacy.
LBPHD and its partners are vaccinating Phase 1B priority groups. Phase 1B includes those 65 years old and older, first responders, utility workers, homeless shelter staff, corrections staff, educators including support staff at schools, daycare providers, funeral home staff, grocery, meat packing plants, Co-ops, transportation, US Postal Service personnel, and public transit.
Last week, Governor Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Human Services announced their updated plan for those with high-risk medical conditions. When the state moves into Phase 2A, up to 10 percent of the weekly vaccine allocations will be allotted to Nebraskans with these medical conditions. The decisions on who receives those doses will be made by the medical community. The other 90 percent of vaccines allocations in Phase 2A will go to Nebraskans ages 50-64.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.