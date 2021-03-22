Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) is releasing a summary of current vaccination information as of March 20, 2021.
- 11,480 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in LBPHD’s nin-county district.
- Of the total doses administered, 7,327 (64 percent) doses have been administered to those 65 years old and older.
- 17.42 percent of the district’s population that is 16 years old and older have been vaccinated.
- Statewide ,687,926 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to individuals 16 years old and older
- Statewide, 17.43 percent of the population that is 16 years old and older have been vaccinated.
Loup Basin Public Health Department is grateful for the partnership of the following agencies who are helping distribute vaccine throughout the district:
- Anderson’s Pharmacy, Ord
- Callaway District Hospital & Medical Clinics, Callaway
- Central Nebraska Medical Clinic, Broken Bow
- Frontier Family Pharmacy, Broken Bow
- Good Life Pharmacy, Ord and Loup City
- Howard County Medical Center, St. Paul
- Loup City Rx Shoppe, Loup City
- Melham Medical Center, Broken Bow
- Spalding Pharmacy, Spalding
- Valley County Health System, Ord
To be vaccinated by LBPHD or one of our partners, please register via vaccinate.ne.gov.
Currently all providers are vaccinating individuals who are 50 years old and older. An individual does not have to meet the current criteria to register, anyone wanting vaccinated should register via the statewide system.
About Loup Basin Public Health Department: Loup Basin Public Health Department serves nine counties including Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler. Follow Loup Basin Public Health Department on Facebook (@lbphd.org) and Instagram (@loupbasinpublichealthdept).
