The VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System has opened its Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination efforts to more Veterans at its Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA medical facilities sites, as well as its upcoming outreach efforts throughout the Nebraska and Western Iowa region.
Effective this week, (the week of March 4, 2021), VA NWIHCS clinics are now open to eligible Veterans of all ages. The only exclusion to this effort is that Veterans who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccination must be eligible to receive VA health care. (Please see information below for more details).
- Veterans who have never applied for or received medical care through the VA are strongly encouraged to call our VA NWIHCS Eligibility Office at 402-995-4050. VA eligibility specialists can confirm your VA eligibility status including the COVID-19 vaccination and can assist you in enrolling for VA health care.
- Veterans who are interested in receiving care at the VA but are not yet enrolled, are also encouraged to visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction . Veterans can alsocall the Health Eligibility Center at 877-222-8387.
VA NWIHCS Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are being conducted Mondays through Fridays on the Omaha, Grand Island and Lincoln VA campuses. Additionally, the Omaha VAMC is conducting a Saturday Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. Weekly Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are also being conducted at the North Platte and Holdrege VA Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
These vaccination opportunities are open to all eligible Veterans who serve in front line essential worker positions. Essential workers are defined as:
- First responders (e.g. firefighters and police officers)
- Corrections officers
- Food and agricultural workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Grocery Store workers
- Public Transit workers
- Those who work in the educational sector (teachers and support staff workers)
- Childcare workers
- Health care workers
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care Center also continues to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to members of the Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery staffs on a case-by-case basis and as authorized by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Eligible Veterans interested in scheduling an appointment at the Omaha, Grand Island or Lincoln Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics are encouraged to log into our “Stay Informed” tool located here: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed . This site aids our team in reaching out to Veterans interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and scheduling an appointment.
Omaha Veterans COVID-19 Vaccination Walk-In Hours
The Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is accepting walk-ins, Mondays
thru Fridays from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon for all eligible Veterans. The Omaha VAMC COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is taking place within the new Ambulatory Care Center.
Additional Community VA Vaccination Opportunities
VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System is partnering with the Nebraska National Guard and other community partners to conduct Veterans COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Stations across the region. These Mass Vaccination Stations are open to eligible Veterans of all age. For information on eligibility, please refer to the information above. Planned vaccination stations are:
- Nebraska National Guard North Omaha Readiness Center (located near Irvington and Bennington, Neb.) (March 10) – This vaccination station is open to eligible Veterans from Douglas, Washington, Burt, Dodge, Colfax and Saunders Counties in Nebraska and Pottawattamie, Cass, Shelby and Logan Counties in Iowa
- North Platte D&N Events Center (March 13)
- O’Neill Holt County Annex (March 16)
- Kearney Armed Forces Reserve Center (March 17)
- Beatrice National Guard Readiness Center (March 24)
- Norfolk National Guard Readiness Center (April 7)
- Columbus National Guard Readiness Center (April 21).
Eligible Veterans interested in a particular community VA vaccination location are encouraged to reach out to their VA primary care team and indicate their preference. Eligible Veterans are also encouraged to log into our “Stay Informed” tool located here: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed. This site aids our team in reaching out to Veterans interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and scheduling an appointment.
