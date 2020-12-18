On Friday, Dec. 18, there are 34 positive cases to report since Wednesday's update. The new cases are in the following counties:
- Howard (14)
- Custer (6)
- Valley (5)
- Greeley (3)
- Sherman (2)
- Garfield (2)
- Loup (1)
- Wheeler (1)
- Individuals Tested to Date: 7,831
- Negative Labs to Date: 19,125
- Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 244
- Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 104
There has been several questions in regards to the difference in the number of individuals tested (7,831) versus the negative labs to date (19,125).
The first number depicts the number of PEOPLE tested, and no matter how many times tested they are only counted once.
The negative labs to date depicts the number of TESTS that have occurred. Many individuals have been tested multiple times for a variety of reasons.
For example, a long term care center staff member could be tested twice a week if there is an outbreak within the facility and the negative labs to date counts each negative test.
Due to the Christmas holiday next week, Loup Basin Public Health Department will be altering it's normal testing schedule to accommodate getting the swabs to the testing lab for timely turnaround. Testing will occur Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 21 and 22. To sign up for this free testing, visit www.testnebraska.com.
Burwell Family Practice will also be testing in Burwell in the afternoon on Tuesday, if you are unable to make the morning timeframe.
