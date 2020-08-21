According to a Facebook post by Loup Basin Public Health Department, one person in the health district died due to COVID-19 since the last case update on Wednesday.
The person resided in Sherman County, was in his/her 30s and had no underlying health conditions, according to LBPHD.
The Friday Aug. 21, 2020 count includes:
- Seven new cases reported since the update on Wednesday.
- The new cases are in Custer (3), Valley (2), Howard (1) and Sherman (1) counties. All of the new cases are due to community spread except one of the Custer County cases is due to direct contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. All close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
- Three new recoveries reported since Wednesday. The new recoveries are in Custer County.
LBPHD serves Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler Counties in Nebraska.
