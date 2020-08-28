The numbers for COVID-19 positive cases in Loup Basin Public Health District increased only slightly in the past two days.
Positive cases for Custer County remained at 68 as of this morning (Friday, Aug. 28, 2020). Custer County saw one more reported recovery bringing that number to 56.
Greeley County has one more positive case, now having a total of 10 with eight recoveries.
Howard County had the largest increase, jumping by three from 61 to 64 with 53 reported recoveries.
The numbers for Sherman, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Valley did not change. Both Blaine and Wheeler had no reported positive cases as of this morning.
