As of 8 a.m. this morning, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, the total positive COVID cases for Custer County has increased to 56, according to a Facebook post by Loup Basin Public Health District.
This is an increase of eight from Tuesday, Aug. 11 when the total was 48. Yesterday, Thursday, Aug. 13, the total was 53.
The following is from the LBPHD Facebook post: "There have been four new cases reported since our last update on Thursday. Three of the cases are from Custer County and one from Valley County. All four cases are from community spread. Close contacts are being notified and asked to quarantine."
As of this morning 40 of the 56 cases are reported as recovered for Custer County.
One additional death related to COVID has been reported for Howard County bringing the total of COVID related deaths in Loup Basin Public Health District to nine.
This morning's report shows 3,681 negative results from testing.
LBPHD has said they will increase their updates to three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
